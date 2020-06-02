B-MS keeps Zeposia news coming with ulcerative colitis data

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has announced more news on its immunomodulatory drug Zeposia (ozanimod).

The US pharma major launched the drug in the USA on Monday as a treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, having gained a European Commission approval in this disease last week.

Zeposia is not just seen as a multiple sclerosis asset by B-MS, however. It is also in development for additional immune-inflammatory indications, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.