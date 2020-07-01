Bavencio approval hailed as major paradigm shift

Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE)) and US drug giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) have received US approval to market Bavencio (avelumab) for the maintenance treatment of locally-advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (UC) that has not progressed with first-line platinum-containing chemotherapy.
The drug is the first and only US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved immunotherapy to demonstrate a significant overall survival benefit in the first-line setting in a Phase III study.
In the JAVELIN Bladder 100 study, Bavencio maintenance treatment extended median overall survival by 50% over standard of care.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze