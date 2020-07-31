Bavencio Inlyta combo secures UK funding in kidney cancer

A positive reimbursement decision has paved the way for Bavencio (avelumab) plus Inlyta (axitinib) to be made available for people with kidney cancer in the UK.
Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) and New York-based Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) won European approval for the combination as a first-line treatment for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) in late 2019.
While the combo has been available since then through the UK’s Early Access to Medicines Scheme (EAMS), the decision secures long-term funding through the Cancer Drugs Fund, a special resource for oncology treatments.
