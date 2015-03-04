Baxter acquires biopharmaceutical firm SuppreMol

US health care product company Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) has acquired SuppreMol GmbH for 200 million euros (around $225 million) before working capital and other adjustments, with the aim of improving its portfolio of autoimmune treatments.

SuppreMol is a privately-held biopharmaceutical company based in Martinsried, Germany, developing treatment options for autoimmune and allergic diseases. The acquisition includes SuppreMol's early-stage development portfolio of novel biologic immune-regulatory therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, focusing on the modulation of Fc receptor signaling pathways, an immune target that could have broad applications in autoimmune disorders. In addition to the portfolio, Baxter also acquires and will continue to operate SuppreMol's operations in Munich.

Includes Ph IIa lead candidate SM101 for ITP