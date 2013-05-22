Baxter and Halozyme's HyQvia approved in European Union

USA-based Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) and Halozyme Therapeutics (Nasdaq: HALO) say that the European Commission has granted Baxter marketing authorization in all European Union member states for the use of HyQvia, a product consisting of human normal immunoglobulin (IGSC, 10%) and recombinant human hyaluronidase, as replacement therapy for adult patients with primary and secondary immunodeficiencies.

''HyQvia offers patients with primary and secondary immunodeficiencies the ability to administer their treatment in a single subcutaneous site every three to four weeks. This represents an important advance for patients who are managing a chronic disease as HyQvia combines key benefits of intravenous and subcutaneous administration into one

product,'' said Ludwig Hantson, president of Baxter’s BioScience business.