Baxter and Merrimack enter exclusive licensing agreement for MM-398 compound outside the USA

Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) and oncology specialist Merrimack (Nasdaq: MACK) have launched a collaboration to develop and commercialize MM-398 (nanoliposomal irinotecan injection).

Baxter will gain exclusive commercialization rights for all potential indications of MM-398 outside the USA and Taiwan, and Merrimack will be able to commercialize in the USA. The Taiwanese rights are held separately.

It is an investigational candidate for which Merrimack is preparing a New Drug Application for the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of metastastic pancreatic cancer previously treated with a gemcitabine-based therapy.