Baxter opens its first state-of-the-art biologics facility in Asia

US drugmaker Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) has formally opened its S$370 million ($297 million) first advanced recombinant biologic facility in Singapore, and announced expansion plans for a new recombinant protein processing suite.

The current suite supports the processing of Advate (antihemophilic Factor [recombinant]), the market leading full-length recombinant factor VIII (rFVIII) worldwide for the treatment of patients with hemophilia A. The second suite will initially process Rixubis (coagulation Factor IX [recombinant]), a recombinant factor IX (rFIX) protein for the treatment of adults with hemophilia B and, when operational, will be the primary global commercial processing facility. It will also support production of the company’s investigational extended half-life recombinant FVIII treatment BAX 855 following regulatory approval.

Strengthens Baxter’s leadership in hemophilia