Sunday 11 January 2026

Bayer collaborates with Recursion on fibrotic diseases

Biotechnology
9 September 2020
bayer_large

Germany’s Bayer (BAYN: DE) and USA-based Recursion Pharmaceuticals, a digital biology company industrializing drug discovery, have entered into a strategic collaboration.

The partnership will leverage Recursion’s purpose-built artificial intelligence-guided drug discovery platform and Bayer’s small molecule compound library and deep scientific expertise to discover and develop new treatments for fibrotic diseases of the lung, kidney, heart and more.

In addition, Leaps by Bayer, the impact investment arm of Bayer AG, is leading Recursion’s Series D financing with an investment of $50 million.

“We are driving forward digital transformation in R&D as we believe that digital technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, offer a myriad of novel opportunities to address the complex biology of many diseases and identify new treatments for patients,” said Dr Joerg Moeller, a member of the executive committee of Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals Division and head of R&D, adding: “The collaboration with Recursion enables us to discover small molecule drug candidates targeting novel biology for the treatment of fibrotic diseases and complements our expertise in cardiovascular research with digital technologies.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Aliqopa meets goals in Phase III in indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma trial
15 October 2020
Biotechnology
Recursion and Bayer expand fibrosis collaboration
6 December 2021
Biotechnology
Recursion inks second deal this week, this one with Roche
7 December 2021
Pharmaceutical
Isterian Biotech launched by Cambrian BioPharma
13 January 2023


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze