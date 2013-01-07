Bayer files for Japanese approval of Eylea for macular edema following CRVO

German drug major Bayer(BAYN: DE) says its subsidiary Bayer Yakuhin has applied to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for marketing authorization of VEGF Trap-Eye (aflibercept) injection (trade name Eylea) for the treatment of macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO).

Bayer has previously forecast that Eylea will generate sales of over 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion). In Japan, it will be co-marketed by Bayer Yakuhin and Japanese drugmaker Santen Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4536) under an agreement signed last spring (The Pharma Letter May 9, 2012).