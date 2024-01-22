Thursday 18 June 2026

Bayer gains added MHRA nods for Eylea in the treatment of macular diseases

Biotechnology
22 January 2024
eylea_large

German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE) today revealed that it has received authorization from the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for Eylea (aflibercept) 8mg in adults for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), and visual impairment due to diabetic macular oedema (DMO).

Though already facing competition from biosimilars, Bayer's third-quarter 2023 sales of Eylea were 802 million euros ($873 million), a modest 1% decline on the like, 2022 period. The drug was developed in partnership with US biotech Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Regeneron reaping profits of eye disease treatment, 1st qtr figures show
5 May 2016
Biotechnology
Growing threat to Eylea outlined at 2023 ARVO meeting
26 April 2023
Pharmaceutical
"Four challenges" for Bayer to face before considering break-up
5 March 2024
Biotechnology
High-dose Eylea offers promise in wet AMD
26 August 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

F2G and Shionogi set up regulatory push for olorofim after Phase III win
Pharmaceutical
F2G and Shionogi set up regulatory push for olorofim after Phase III win
18 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves first oral carbapenem therapy for cUTIs
17 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
PwC: Biopharma dealmaking rebounds as pharma races to fill pipeline gaps
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Jazz Pharmaceuticals strikes research deal with AbCellera
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Nuclidium bets on copper as radiopharma moves beyond alpha-versus-beta debate
17 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
Over 90% reduced death risk with treatment in subgroup for ultra rare TK2d disease
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Vedana Therapeutics launches with $46 million Series A financing
17 June 2026


Company Spotlight

AbCellera
A Vancouver-based antibody discovery company that deploys high-throughput single-cell screening technology to identify and develop therapeutic antibodies across infectious disease, rare disease, and neurology.


More Features in Biotechnology

Jazz Pharmaceuticals strikes research deal with AbCellera
17 June 2026
Nuclidium bets on copper as radiopharma moves beyond alpha-versus-beta debate
17 June 2026
Vedana Therapeutics launches with $46 million Series A financing
17 June 2026
HMNC Brain Health appoints former Lundbeck exec as CMO
17 June 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze