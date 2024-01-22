Bayer gains added MHRA nods for Eylea in the treatment of macular diseases

German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE) today revealed that it has received authorization from the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for Eylea (aflibercept) 8mg in adults for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), and visual impairment due to diabetic macular oedema (DMO).

Though already facing competition from biosimilars, Bayer's third-quarter 2023 sales of Eylea were 802 million euros ($873 million), a modest 1% decline on the like, 2022 period. The drug was developed in partnership with US biotech Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN).