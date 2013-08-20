Bayer gets Japanese OK for GI stromal tumors drug

German drug major Bayer (BAYN: DE) has received approval from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) in Japan for the marketing of Stivarga (regorafenib) for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) who have progressed after prior systemic cancer therapy.
This marks the second indication approved for Stivarga in Japan. The drug is also approved in the USA and Canada, and, along with its second-quarter results, Bayer said that Stivarga was a major contributor to growth for the firm’s new products (The Pharma Letter (July 31).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze