Bayer investment arm leads Senti Bio financing

Leaps by Bayer has led a $105 million Series B financing round in the gene circuit company, Senti Biosciences.

Bayer’s (BAYN: DE) impact investment arm was joined in the financing by Matrix Partners China, Mirae Asset Capital, Ridgeback Capital and Intel Capital as well as existing investors, including New Enterprise Associates, 8VC, Amgen Ventures and Lux Capital.

"Senti Bio’s leadership in designing and optimizing biological circuits fits precisely with our ambition to prevent and cure cancer and to regenerate lost tissue function"