Bayer's Nubeqa brings quality of life improvements in prostate cancer group

German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE) has added to the case for using Nubeqa (darolutamide) to treat non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC), for which the androgen receptor inhibitor was approved in the USA in 2019.
A post-hoc analysis of the Phase III ARAMIS trial that was presented at the 2021 AUA Annual Meeting showed Nubeqa was associated with delayed deterioration in patient quality of life (QoL) related to urinary and bowel symptoms in men with nmCRPC.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
