Bayer goes all in on cell and gene therapy

Tapping into a wave of innovation, Germany’s Bayer (BAYN: DE) is to launch a dedicated unit to bolster its internal cell and gene therapy capabilities.

The new platform, to be housed within the firm’s pharmaceuticals division, will complement existing partnerships and projects at the cutting edge of science.

Bayer’s current cell and gene therapy pipeline includes five advanced assets, and the firm said it plans to launch “at least three investigational new drugs annually for the next years.”