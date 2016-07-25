Thursday 8 January 2026

BB Biotech returned to profit in 2nd-qtr 2016

Biotechnology
25 July 2016
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

The biotech sector stabilized during the second quarter. Switzerland-based investment company BB Biotech's Net Asset Value (NAV) increased by +1.4% in Swiss francs and +2.3% in euro terms, resulting in a net profit of 36 million francs ($36.4 million).

Despite the positive trend witnessed during the past few months, BB Biotech's net result for the first half was a negative 1.17 billion francs due to the loss reported for the first quarter. BB Biotech shares closed the second quarter slightly lower, down -2.7% in francs and -1.2% in euros. An increasing disconnect has been observed between the share prices of companies in BB Biotech's portfolio and their positive operational performance. Valuations of biotech blue chips have dropped to levels last seen in 2010/11. Meanwhile, company fundamentals remain positive, notwithstanding the increasing attention that drug-pricing practices have received. From an operating standpoint, the companies are performing well and setting new milestones.

The global equity markets showed continued volatility in second-quarter 2016. The US Federal Reserve Bank's decision to defer again interest rate increases and the UK referendum to leave the European Union were notable. Overall market performance for second-quarter 2016 was mixed. Positive total returns were recorded for the S&P 500 of 2.5% in US dollars, European indices such as the DAX showed negative 2.9% performance in euros, the SMI was positive 4.7% in francs, and the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) more or less stable with negative 1.1% in US$.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze