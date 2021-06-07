BeiGene and Novartis broaden body of evidence for tislelizumab

Chinese biopharma BeiGene (Nasdaq: BGNE) has announced data from two pivotal trials of its anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting (ASCO 2021).

The data include results from the Phase III RATIONALE 302 trial of tislelizumab compared to chemotherapy in previously treated patients with advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous carcinoma (ESCC) and the pivotal Phase II study in previously-treated, locally-advanced unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch-repair-deficient (dMMR) solid tumors.

"We and our collaborator Novartis are committed to advancing tislelizumab in a broad global clinical program both as a monotherapy and in combination with other cancer therapeutics"RATIONALE 302 showed that, compared to chemotherapy, tislelizumab demonstrated a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful improvement in overall survival in patients with previously treated, advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous carcinoma and a favorable safety profile.