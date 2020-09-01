Sunday 11 January 2026

BeiGene inks deal on neutralizing COVID-19 antibodies developed by Singlomics

Biotechnology
1 September 2020
Chinese biotech companies BeiGene (Nasdaq: BGNE) and Singlomics (Beijing DanXu) Biopharmaceuticals have signed an exclusive license agreement for the former to develop, manufacture and commercialize globally outside of greater China Singlomics’ investigational anti-COVID-19 antibodies, including DXP-593 and DXP-604.

Utilizing high-throughput single-cell sequencing of convalescent blood samples from recovered patients with COVID-19, Singlomics has identified multiple antibodies that have been shown to be highly potent in pre-clinical studies in neutralizing SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Under the terms of the agreement, Singlomics has granted BeiGene exclusive rights in ex-China territory to develop, manufacture, and commercialize its pre-clinical assets DXP-593 and DXP-604, as well as for a series of antibody sequences that could target the COVID-19 virus. BeiGene plans to develop one or more of these antibodies globally outside of greater China, while Singlomics will retain rights in greater China.

