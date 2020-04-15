BeiGene's Phase III tislelizumab comb trial hits goals

Sino-America biotech firm BeiGene’s (Nasdaq: BGNE) were up 4.8% at HK$6,160 by close of trading yesterday, after it announced positive new trial results with its lung cancer candidate tislelizumab, which received its first regulatory approval in China for the treatment of classical Hodgkin’s lymphoma (cHL) in December last year.
The company said that the Phase III trial evaluating its anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of patients with non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically-significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy alone at the planned interim analysis, as assessed by independent review committee (IRC).
The safety profile of tislelizumab in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy was consistent with the known risks of each study treatment, and no new safety signals were identified.
