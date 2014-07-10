Beike receives approval from Chinese FDA for umbilical stem cells in lupus

China-based stem cell research company Beike Biotechnology has been accepted into the approval process for the Chinese Food and Drug Administration which will enable the firm to use human umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stem cells for treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.
A recent clinical study showed Beike’s mensenchymal stem cells were effective in treating SLE, and Beike applied for government approval for regular use, submitting the Investigational New Drug application to register the umbilical cord stem cells for clinical use.
Passed inspections
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze