Bellicum hit by FDA hold after trial death 'unrelated' to CAR-T therapy

US cell therapy company Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq :BLCM) closed 10% lower on Monday.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified Bellicum that a clinical hold was placed on patient enrollment and dosing in an ongoing Phase I/II dose-escalation trial evaluating BPX-601 in patients with previously treated metastatic pancreatic or prostate cancer.

Participants receive an intravenous infusion of BPX-601 followed by rimiducid, a lipid-permeable tacrolimus analogue with homodimerizing activity.