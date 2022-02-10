Benlysta approved in China for adults with active lupus nephritis

China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved Benlysta (belimumab) for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN) who are receiving standard of care, UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) announced today.
The approval extends the current indication in China as add-on therapy in adults and children aged five years and older with active systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). This approval makes belimumab China's first and only biologic medicine approved for SLE and LN. Benlysta generated global sales of £874 million ($1.2 billion) in 2021, up 22% from 2020
GSK’s chief scientific officer Dr Hal Barron commented: "Nearly 500,000 people in China have systemic lupus erythematosus and more than half of these patients will develop one of the most common and serious complications, lupus nephritis. Recognizing that lupus nephritis can lead to kidney damage, this approval will allow patients in China access to a new treatment option to help slow the progressive nature of systemic lupus."
