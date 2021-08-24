BerGenBio announces a change of leadership

Norwegian clinical-stage biotech BerGenBio (OSE: BGBIO) has announced the appointment of Martin Olin as its new chief executive, effective September 8, 2021.
Following 12 years as CEO of BerGenBio, Richard Godfrey has decided to step down from the post with immediate effect to pursue other business interests. Rune Skeie, chief financial officer of BerGenBio, will assume the role of interim CEO until September 8.
Mr Olin brings more than 20 years of executive experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry to BerGenBio. He previously served as CEO of Symphogen, a biotechnology company focused on the development of protein drugs based on recombinant monoclonal antibody mixtures, acquired by Servier in 2020.
