Sunday 11 January 2026

BerGenBio announces a change of leadership

Biotechnology
24 August 2021
bergenbio-large

Norwegian clinical-stage biotech BerGenBio (OSE: BGBIO) has announced the appointment of Martin Olin as its new chief executive, effective September 8, 2021.

Following 12 years as CEO of BerGenBio, Richard Godfrey has decided to step down from the post with immediate effect to pursue other business interests. Rune Skeie, chief financial officer of BerGenBio, will assume the role of interim CEO until September 8.

Mr Olin brings more than 20 years of executive experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry to BerGenBio. He previously served as CEO of Symphogen, a biotechnology company focused on the development of protein drugs based on recombinant monoclonal antibody mixtures, acquired by Servier in 2020.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Encouraging data for bemcentinib in COVID-19 studies
12 July 2021
Biotechnology
BerGenBio gets funding for combo trial in advanced lung cancer
26 June 2017
Biotechnology
BerGenBio in deal with Merck to test lung and breast cancer combo
8 March 2017
Biotechnology
IQVIA VP named new BerGenBio CMO
11 April 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze