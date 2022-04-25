BerGenBio presents bemcentinib COVID-19 clinical trial data at ECCMID 2022

Norwegian biotech BerGenBio (OSE: BGBIO) is releasing data today from its Phase IIa bemcentinib COVID-19 clinical trial (BCBC020) in a poster presentation at the 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), being held both online and in-person in Lisbon, Portugal, from April 23-26, 2022.

Clinical data from the study show that bemcentinib treatment (up to 14 days) confers early and sustained protection, limiting clinical deterioration in patients. Bemcentinib treated patients were discharged earlier from the hospital, required less supplementary oxygen and demonstrated a significant reduction in the need for intubation or ventilation.

Biomarker analysis demonstrates that treatment with bemcentinib reduced markers of acute inflammation and profibrotic cytokines, and increased expression of protective factors. These changes were more pronounced in patients with more serious disease, determined by high C-Reactive Protein (CRP) rates, high neutrophil to lymphocyte ratio (N/L) ratio or increased oxygen usage.