BetterLife Pharma inks licensing deal for AntiCovir

Canada-based BetterLife Pharma (CNSX: BETR), previously known as Pivot Pharmaceuticals, has entered into an agreement to acquire worldwide rights (other than in Greater China, Japan and ASEAN countries) to commercialize and sell AntiCovir, a potential COVID-19 treatment, from Canadian biotech Altum Pharmaceuticals.

News of the deal pushed BetterLife’s shares up 16.7% to C$0.21 by close of trading on Thursday.

AntiCovir is an Interferon a2b (IFNa2b) based potential treatment that is proposed to be administered using a metered dose inhaler (MDI) or a nebulizer.