Bicycle riding high on Ionis validation

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IONS) has exercised its option and entered into an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Bicycle Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BCYC) for tissue-targeted delivery of oligonucleotide therapeutics.

Bicycle is a UK-based biotech company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic pept (Bicycle) technology.

"Bicycles targeted to tumor antigens can rapidly and selectively deliver a variety of payloads into solid tumors"Ionis had an option for an exclusive license under the terms of a December 2020 evaluation and option agreement.