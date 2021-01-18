Biden brings back Obama-era staff for COVID-19 response team

Incoming US President Joe Biden - due to be sworn in on Wednesday - has outlined several new appointments to the team in charge of tackling the coronavirus pandemic in the USA.
Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler will take up the role of chief science officer, sharing responsibility for Operation Warp Speed with current chief operating officer Gustave Perna.
Mr Biden, who has described the vaccine rollout program as a “dismal failure,” has pledged to deliver 100 million vaccinations in the country within his first 100 days in the White House.
