Bigger Bristol Myers powers ahead in first quarter

Biotechnology
29 April 2021
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) matched analysts’ revenue forecasts for the first quarter of 2021, reporting $11.1 billion in global sales, and an earnings per share (EPS) figure of $0.89.

Net income was $4 billion, following Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

The company was boosted by strong revenues in the USA, increasing 4% to $7 billion, with international revenues up 1% at $4.1 billion.

