Bina Technologies is acquired by Roche

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has acquired Bina Technologies, a privately held company based in Redwood City, California, USA. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Bina provides a big data platform for centralized management and processing of next generation sequencing (NGS) data. Bina's proprietary on-market Genomic Management Solution, Bina-GMS, empowers basic, translational and academic researchers to perform fast and scalable analyses to maximize the value of genomic data.
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