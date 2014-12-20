Bina Technologies is acquired by Roche

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has acquired Bina Technologies, a privately held company based in Redwood City, California, USA. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bina provides a big data platform for centralized management and processing of next generation sequencing (NGS) data. Bina's proprietary on-market Genomic Management Solution, Bina-GMS, empowers basic, translational and academic researchers to perform fast and scalable analyses to maximize the value of genomic data.