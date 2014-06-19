BIND Therapeutics and Roche collaborate on discovery of novel nanomedicines

US clinical stage, investor backed biopharma company BIND Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BIND) has entered into a research agreement with Swiss pharma major Roche (ROG: SIX) to discover novel nanomedicines using Accurins for the treatment of diseases in therapeutic areas outside of oncology.

The collaboration will focus on combining BIND’s Accurin technology with Roche’s proprietary therapeutic payloads and targeting ligands, the companies noted.

“The addition of Roche, a global leader and innovator, to our family of collaborators underscores BIND’s unique, leading position in the field of nanomedicine,” said Scott Minick, chief executive of BIND Therapeutics. “By combining BIND’s Medicinal Nanoengineering platformwith Roche’s deep expertise in disease areas with high unmet medical need, this agreement further validates the wide-ranging potential for our technology and facilitates extending our platform into new therapeutic areas,” he explained.