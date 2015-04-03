Wednesday 17 June 2026

BIND Therapeutics extends collaboration on Accurins with Pfizer

Biotechnology
3 April 2015

Clinical-stage nanomedicines specialist BIND Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BIND) saw its shares leap 9.6% to $6.05 in after-hours trading on Thursday, after it said it has extended the terms of its global collaboration with US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) to create Accurins that optimize the therapeutic potential of two molecularly targeted oncology drugs in Pfizer’s pipeline.

The potentially $210 million collaboration was originally established last year (The Pharma Letter April 4, 2013) and the timeline for Pfizer to exercise its option to acquire the exclusive license for the first program continues to be September 2015. Both companies agreed to an extension of the timeline for the second program through March 2016.

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