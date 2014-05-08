BIO and ViS expand research site group to help streamline pediatric clinical trials

The USA’s Biotechnology Industry Association (BIO) and the ViS Research Institute have expanded their Pediatric Clinical Research Group on the ViS platform to include pediatric research sites.

Last year, BIO and ViS launched this initiative to improve the efficiency of clinical development for pediatric therapeutics. BIO and its member companies work with ViS to use its online analytics platform to evaluate global pediatric clinical research infrastructure, identify pediatric patient populations, and empower clinical research collaboration.