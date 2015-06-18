BIO encouraging industry to include the patient voice early in drug discovery

The US Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO) has released a white paper – A Lifecycle Approach to Structured Benefit/Risk Assessment Framework - to encourage companies to incorporate and reflect patient preferences throughout the drug development lifecycle.
The white paper release yesterday coincides with the BIO International Convention taking place this week in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It was also announced at the Convention that BIO would soon become the Biotechnology Innovation Organization.
“The voice of patients can play a critical role in helping to better inform the search for treatments and cures for chronic and deadly diseases throughout drug discovery and development,” said Kay Holcombe, senior vice president for science policy at BIO, adding: “This needs to be a two-way conversation, with patients serving as advocates for their diseases and providing the research and scientific community with feedback and input. In turn, we must shift our approach to drug development by incorporating this input at key stages throughout drug development in order to meet the unique needs and desires of patients most effectively."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze