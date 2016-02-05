BIO Releases first-ever industry Principles on Value of Biopharmaceuticals

US trade group Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) has released new Principles on the Value of Biopharmaceuticals. These voluntary Principles represent the first-ever systemic, industry-endorsed set of commitments by research-based biopharmaceutical companies to support comprehensive and sustainable solutions to improve patient access to and affordability of innovative medicines that are transforming how we treat and cure patients with once-devastating diseases.
BIO president and chief executive Jim Greenwood commented: “America’s innovative biopharmaceutical companies exist to advance the health and well-being of patients by tackling head-on the unrelenting scientific challenges inherent in the discovery, development and delivery of new, high-value cures and treatments. These Principles represent a commitment by our industry to do our part to improve the ability of patients to access those medicines on a sustainable and affordable basis, while also continuing to take the big risks and make the enormous investments required to fulfill the promise of the next generation of cures.”
Will explore a broad range of novel delivery approaches
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze