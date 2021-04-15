Sunday 11 January 2026

BioAge signs deal with Amgen to develop Phase I APJ agonist

Biotechnology
15 April 2021
bioage_big

California, USA-based biotech BioAge Labs has entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) to develop and commercialize Amgen’s clinical-stage APJ agonist, BGE-105 previously (named AMG 986 by Amgen) to ameliorate muscle aging.

In older people, muscle aging causes loss of strength, mobility, and function, driving mortality and multiple age-related diseases and decreasing overall quality of life. APJ and its natural agonist apelin are components of a signaling pathway that regulates multiple aspects of muscle metabolism, growth, and repair.

Under the terms of the license accord, which covers all indications, BioAge will make an upfront payment to Amgen, which is entitled to receive development and regulatory milestone payments plus royalties based on annual net sales. Amgen will also receive an unspecified number of shares in BioAge. BioAge will be responsible for all development, manufacturing, and commercialization of BGE-105 worldwide.

