BioAlliance Pharma extends Ph II Validive trial to USA

French biotech firm BioAlliance Pharma (Euronext Paris – BIO) has announced the extension of its Phase II clinical trial with Validive (clonidine Lauriad) in the USA in radio/chemotherapy-induced oral mucositis prevention in patients with head and neck cancer.
Further to approval by the US Food and Drug Administration, BioAlliance Pharma will extend its clinical trial to the USA, increasing the number of clinical investigation centers involved in this randomized double blind phase II trial.
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