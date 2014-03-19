Friday 9 January 2026

BioAlliance Pharma licenses Sitavig to Innocutis in North America

Biotechnology
19 March 2014

French drug developer BioAlliance Pharma (Euronext Paris: BIO) has executed a licensing accord with the USA’s Innocutis Holdings for Sitavig (acyclovir Lauriad), for the treatment of recurrent labial herpes, in North America.

In Europe, the company received a positive opinion from the health authorities in France and Germany for the Market Authorization of the drug, and Sitavig is now approved in all key countries. The New Drug Application for Sitavig has also been accepted by the US Food and Drug Administration (The Pharma Letter May 30, 2012).

Innocutis, based in Charleston (South Carolina), deploys a direct sales force to promote its products to the fastest-adopting, highest-prescribing dermatologists in the USA, providing clinicians with improved solutions for managing the challenges presented in their daily practice. Innocutis will promote Sitavig to dermatologists and top tier general practitioners alone, or with a sub-licensee, allowing coverage of the largest panel of patients in the USA, where a product launch is expected as early as early third quarter 2014.

