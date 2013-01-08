BioAlliance says partner Vestiq debuts Oravig in USA

French biotech firm BioAlliance Pharma (Euronext Paris – BIO) has announces the launch of Oravig (miconazole buccal tablets, known as Loramyc in Europe) in the USA by its commercial partner, privately-held Vestiq Pharmaceuticals.
Just a few months after the signature of the license agreement between the two companies, worth a potential $44 million to BioAlliance (The Pharma Letter July 22, 2012), commercial teams have begun the active promotion of Oravig, a treatment for oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults, to US prescribers and wholesalers.
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