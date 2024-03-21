Biobanking market growth on the way

The biobanking market - valued at $60.74 billion in 2022 - is forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.68%, reaching a market size of $89.41 billion by 2029.
So says the Biobanking Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029 report from ResearchAndMarkets.com.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze