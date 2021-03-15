Biocad eyes production of its Forteka cancer drug in China

Russian biotech firm Biocad has confirmed it will begin clinical trials of its anti-cancer drug Forteka (prolgolimab) in China, with the aim of its possible production in that country, according to local media reports.
The trials will be conducted by a joint venture established between Biocad and China's Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding under the name of SPH Biocad.
Intended for the treatment of melanoma, Biocad has been developing Forteka since 2013 and, according to Russian Vedomosti business paper, the company has already invested 737.2 million roubles (~$10 million) in its development.
