Biocad eyes production of its Forteka cancer drug in China

15 March 2021
Russian biotech firm Biocad has confirmed it will begin clinical trials of its anti-cancer drug Forteka (prolgolimab) in China, with the aim of its possible production in that country, according to local media reports.

The trials will be conducted by a joint venture established between Biocad and China's Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding under the name of SPH Biocad.

Intended for the treatment of melanoma, Biocad has been developing Forteka since 2013 and, according to Russian Vedomosti business paper, the company has already invested 737.2 million roubles (~$10 million) in its development.

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
11 January 2026
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
10 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech'
9 January 2026
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
9 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
9 January 2026

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


