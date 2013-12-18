Friday 9 January 2026

Biocon and Quark Pharma collaborate on novel siRNA based therapeutics

Biotechnology
18 December 2013

India-based biotech firm Biocon (BSE: 532523) and the USA’s Quark Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: QURK) have entered into a licensing and collaboration agreement for the development of a range of siRNA (small interfering RNA) based novel therapeutics. Financial; terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This collaboration will enable Biocon to co-develop, manufacture and commercialize QPI-1007, a novel siRNA drug candidate for ophthalmic conditions, for India and other key markets. Shares of Biocon in late afternoon trade were up 11.4% to 437.35 rupees on the announcement (December 18).

Biocon will have access to Quark's innovative and proprietary siRNA technology platform that can be leveraged for the development of novel therapeutics for various unmet medical needs.

