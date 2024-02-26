Thursday 18 June 2026

BioCryst presents new real-world data on HAE drug Orladeyo

Biotechnology
26 February 2024
biocryst_company

US biotech BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: BCRX) has announced new analyses of real-world use of oral, once-daily Orladeyo (berotralstat) that showed patients who initiated Orladeyo experienced rapid, substantial and sustained reductions in attack rates through 18 months of treatment regardless of the severity of their disease, their history of prior prophylaxis or their C1-inhibitor (C1-INH) level and function.

The company noted that these findings further demonstrate that Orladeyo can help maintain disease control in patients with lower baseline attack rates and further reduce attack rates in patients with more active disease. The drug, which generated sales of $326 million in 2023, was approved for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in 2020 and in Europe in 2021.

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More on this story...

Biotechnology
EMA grants PRIME designation for BioCryst's ALK-2 inhibitor, BCX9250
27 April 2022
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NICE recommends BioCryst's Orladeyo
16 September 2021
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BioCryst's berotralstat added to UK early access scheme
31 October 2020
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New Ph III data support potential of Takhzyro in HAE prevention
8 June 2020




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