Biogen 3rd-qtr earnings miss expectations, but sales beat

Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) saw its shares fall 2.36% to $260.82 by mid-morning after it presented financial results for the third quarter of 2020, showing that earnings missed analysts’ expectations.
The biotech major posted earnings of $701.50, or $4.46 per share, down 55% compared with the $1,545.90, or $8.39 per share, reported in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $4.47 for the quarter, against a FactSet consensus of $8.03.
Total revenues for the quarter were $3.37 billion for the quarter, a decline of 6%, though beating the FactSet consensus of $3.33 billion.
