Biogen advances research in SMA, with new data at AAN 2021

19 April 2021
US biotech major Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced new data from the Spinraza (nusinersen) clinical development program aimed at optimizing outcomes for people with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and advancing understanding of the disease.

These data are being presented at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting, April 17-22.

“Biogen is humbled that we were pioneers in developing the first treatment for SMA, along with our collaboration partners Ionis Pharmaceuticals. We continue to be driven by the pursuit of better outcomes for patients, including exploring the potential of a higher dose of Spinraza in the DEVOTE study, in addition to initiating the RESPOND study,” said Dr Alfred Sandrock Jr, head of R&D at Biogen.

