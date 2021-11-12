Biogen and Eisai claim further evidence of Aduhelm effect

Aduhelm (aducanumab), the Alzheimer’s drug from Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Eisai (TYO: 4523), has not had an easy start to life on the US market.
Following its approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June of this year, there have been doubts expressed over its effectiveness, price tag and whether the FDA was right to grant the approval at all. The US Department of Veterans Affairs dealt Aduhelm a further blow by excluding it from its national formulary in August.
"We believe these new findings can help inform treatment choice"But Biogen and Eisai continue to provide evidence suggesting that the drug can make a difference in Alzheimer’s, a disease where countless drugmakers have failed to develop an effective treatment over the past 30 years.
