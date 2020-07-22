Biogen beats estimates with earnings and revenues

Shares in US biotech Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) were up by 1.5% following 90 minutes of trading on Wednesday after the company presented its second quarter financial results.

Second quarter total revenues were $3.68 billion, a 2% increase versus the second quarter of 2019 and ahead of analyst expectations of $3.43 billion.

Important to this was Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate), Biogen’s best-selling treatment, which generated sales of $1.18 billion in the quarter, ahead of Wall Street estimates of $1.11 billion.