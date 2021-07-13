Biogen beefs up MS portfolio with license to orelabrutinib

US biotech major Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) has entered into a license and collaboration agreement for orelabrutinib, an oral small molecule Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor (BTKi) for the potential treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS), with China’s InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969).
Orelabrutinib is a covalent BTKi with high selectivity and the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier, and is currently being studied in a multi-country, placebo-controlled Phase II trial in relapsing-remitting MS. The drug has received regulatory approval in China for two cancer indications: the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (R/R CLL)/small lymphocytic lymphoma (R/R SLL), and the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma (R/R MCL).
