Biogen buys rights to investigational 'game-changing' stroke drug

Biotechnology
12 May 2021
In a second licensing deal in as many days, Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced the exercising of its option to acquire TMS-007, an investigational drug for acute ischemic stroke, from Japanese biotech firm TMS Co.

TMS-007 has the potential to be a next generation thrombolytic with an improved benefit-risk profile and the ability to extend the therapeutic window after stroke onset, noted Biogen, which first inked a deal with TMS in 2018.

This decision was based on positive data from a Phase IIa study, which met its primary safety objective. The study demonstrated positive impacts on blood vessel reopening and patient functional recovery with no incidence of symptomatic intracranial hemorrhage. Patients were dosed up to 12 hours after the onset of stroke symptoms; there are currently no approved medical therapies for treatment beyond the 3 to 4.5-hour time window.

