Sunday 11 January 2026

Biogen deal with Sage Therapeutics shows promise for novel MDD therapy

Biotechnology
4 December 2020
depression-child-large

Last month’s licensing deal by Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) with Sage Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SAGE) to jointly develop and commercialize zuranolone (SAGE-217) and SAGE-324 did not immediately please the latter’s investors, despite being worth a potential $3 billion.

However, according to analytics firm GlobalData’ neurology analyst Philippa Salter, it will allow Biogen to expand its already strong neurology portfolio, while Sage Therapeutics will be able to leverage Biogen’s experience in bringing drugs to the neurology market as it looks to develop and commercialize its pipeline products.

“By partnering with Biogen, there is potential for zuranolone, a novel treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), to reach larger neurology populations - providing it is approved - as it is highly complementary to several of the disease areas Biogen is already involved in, including multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, spinal muscular atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease,” she said.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Sage inks $575 million deal for MMD drug in Asia
14 June 2018
Biotechnology
SAGE-217 succeeds in major depressive disorder trial
8 December 2017
Biotechnology
Biogen posts fourth quarter and full-year results
3 February 2021
Pharmaceutical
Trial hit may not be good enough for Sage and Biogen
16 June 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze