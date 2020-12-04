Biogen deal with Sage Therapeutics shows promise for novel MDD therapy

Last month’s licensing deal by Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) with Sage Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SAGE) to jointly develop and commercialize zuranolone (SAGE-217) and SAGE-324 did not immediately please the latter’s investors, despite being worth a potential $3 billion.

However, according to analytics firm GlobalData’ neurology analyst Philippa Salter, it will allow Biogen to expand its already strong neurology portfolio, while Sage Therapeutics will be able to leverage Biogen’s experience in bringing drugs to the neurology market as it looks to develop and commercialize its pipeline products.

“By partnering with Biogen, there is potential for zuranolone, a novel treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), to reach larger neurology populations - providing it is approved - as it is highly complementary to several of the disease areas Biogen is already involved in, including multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, spinal muscular atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease,” she said.