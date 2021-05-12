Biogen forking out $1.3 billion on AAV capsids deal

US biotech major Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) has entered into a strategic research collaboration with privately-held Capsigen to engineer novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids that have the potential to deliver transformative gene therapies that address the underlying genetic causes of various CNS and neuromuscular disorders.
As a part of the collaboration, Capsigen’s proprietary TRADE platform and associated technologies will be utilized with the aim to create and identify novel AAV capsids tailored to meet disease-specific transduction profiles. Capsids are the protein coat that protects and facilitates delivery of the virus’ genetic payload into host cells. The collaboration will leverage Capsigen’s capsid engineering expertise and Biogen’s discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization capabilities with the goal to accelerate delivery of gene therapies to patients in need.
Under the terms of the agreement, Capsigen will apply its vector engineering approaches to develop novel capsids designed to meet highly customized, disease-specific transduction profiles. Biogen will receive an exclusive license under Capsigen’s proprietary technology for an undisclosed number of CNS and neuromuscular disease targets.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze