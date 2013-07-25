Biogen Idec beats expectations in 2nd-qtr, helped by Tecfidera launch

US biotech firm Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) has reported second quarter 2013 total revenues of $1.7 billion, an increase of 21% compared to the second quarter of 2012.

Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of 2013 were $2.30, an increase of 26% over the second quarter of 2012. Analysts on average expected $1.93, according to Reuters, which added that Biogen shares were up 4.6% at $237 in premarket trading. They had already risen more than 50% this year with early prescription trends for Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate).